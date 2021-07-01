OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.91 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. OctoFi has a market cap of $5.91 million and $231,292.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00022092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00695629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,180% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

