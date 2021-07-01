Ocean Protocol Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $281.08 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00708233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.02 or 0.07766364 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

