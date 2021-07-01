O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

