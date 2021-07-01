O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 404,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 306,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

