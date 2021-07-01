O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.