O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

