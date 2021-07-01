O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 196.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

INT stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

