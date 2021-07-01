O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

