O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

