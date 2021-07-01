O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3,345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

