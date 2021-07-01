O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $18,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

