O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.98 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.