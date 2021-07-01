O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.