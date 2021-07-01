O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,290 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

