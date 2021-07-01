NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 944,584 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $669,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,065. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $111.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.