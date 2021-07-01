Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

