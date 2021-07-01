Numis Securities Raises HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 28

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

LON HSS traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 19.40 ($0.25). 407,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.48. HSS Hire Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £135.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

In related news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

