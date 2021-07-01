Numis Securities Raises HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 28

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

LON HSS traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 19.40 ($0.25). 407,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.48. HSS Hire Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £135.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

In related news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

