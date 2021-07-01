Numis Securities Boosts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 870

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 659.38 ($8.61).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 683.60 ($8.93). 2,110,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 657.08. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.