NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $38.41 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $24.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00141432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00171119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,761.06 or 0.99806330 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

