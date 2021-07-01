Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

