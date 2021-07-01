Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $884,453.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $884,453.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00712160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.47 or 0.07585216 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.