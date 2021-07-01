NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 on Thursday. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76.
About NRC Group ASA
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.