NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 on Thursday. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

