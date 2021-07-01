Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Ryder System worth $41,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

R opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

