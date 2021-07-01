Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Elastic worth $42,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Elastic by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $145.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,545. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

