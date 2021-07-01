Northern Trust Corp Has $44.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of International Bancshares worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

