Northern Trust Corp Has $41.46 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,143,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.