Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $205,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

