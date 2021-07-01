Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

