Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $281,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 351,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.41 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

