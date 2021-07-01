Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Nordson by 190.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Nordson by 23.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.45. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.