Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 9213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

