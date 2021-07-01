NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 4.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.58. 411,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $248.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,727 shares of company stock worth $16,663,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

