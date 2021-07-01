Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $349,159.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00711602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.14 or 0.07789473 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

