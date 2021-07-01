Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NXPRF opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

