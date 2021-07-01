Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

