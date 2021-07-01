Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 33,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,497. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.