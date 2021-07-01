New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,400 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE NTST opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

