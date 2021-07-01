New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 24,700 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Athersys worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 426,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athersys stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.