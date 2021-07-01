New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $270,000 in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

