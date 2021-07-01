New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $312,000 Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Bancshares worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

EQBK opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.