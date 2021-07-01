New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $221,000 Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,517,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,825,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

