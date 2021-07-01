New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

DMRC opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

