New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.74. New Senior Investment Group shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 14,783 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNR. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 950,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

