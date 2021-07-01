New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $73.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 248,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,063,964. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

