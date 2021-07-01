New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

