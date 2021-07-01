New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NFGFF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 132,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,932. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

