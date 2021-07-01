Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Shares of NVRO opened at $165.79 on Monday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

