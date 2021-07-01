Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

