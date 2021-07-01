Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00400704 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

