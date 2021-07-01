Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 49,269 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Penumbra worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $274.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,712.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.